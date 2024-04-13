April 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

141 migrants taken to Pournara reception centre

By Nikolaos Prakas00
feature nick the massively overcrowded pournara reception centre has frequently been lambasted as appalling
Migrants at Pournara reception centre

Two boats with a total of 141 migrants spotted on Friday night off Cape Greco by the port police landed on Saturday and the migrants onboard were taken to Pournara.

The boats were carrying 92 men, 12 women, 25 children and 12 unaccompanied minors.

The migrants are 138 refugees from Syria, one man from Lebanon and two people from Palestine.

After registering their details at Larnaca port, the migrants were transferred to the Pournara Reception Centre in Kokkinotrimithia.

The last arrival of a boat with migrants was recorded on April 5, preceded by six days of continuous arrivals, with 15 boats arriving on the shores of Cyprus.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Cyprus concern in event of Iranian attack

Nikolaos Prakas

Famagusta to showcase its rich cultural character

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus, Japan working on economic and business ties

Source: Cyprus News Agency

A world of patterns exhibition in Lefkara

Eleni Philippou

Hundreds slam racism in Limassol protest (photos, video)

Andria Kades

Cyprus ‘well below’ EU renewable energy target

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign