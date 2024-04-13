April 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire destroys café in Nicosia

By Nikolaos Prakas00
tseri cafe fire

A fire in Tseri extensively damaged a café overnight, fire services spokesman Andreas Kettis said on Saturday.

The fire was detected at 5.31am at a café on Tseriou Avenue in Tseri.

It was extinguished by firefighters who entered the establishment using breathing apparatus.

According to Kettis, the café consisted of three shops with a basement and mezzanine and the fire spread throughout the ground floor and mezzanine, which was destroyed.

He added that the fire damaged the terraces of the apartments on the floor above the café.

He said “a search of the apartments was carried out without, fortunately, any persons being found”.

Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.

Kettis also reported that at 8.36pm, two people were evacuated using a rescue harness from a vehicle involved in a traffic collision on Grigori Afxentiou Avenue in Kokkinotrimithia.

Also, at around 11.19 pm, a fire was extinguished at an abandoned building which was used as a Fans Association in the Agios Antonios area in Limassol.

The fire burned a wooden bar and waste materials.

In 24 hours, the fire department responded to 34 incidents, 17 fires and 17 special services.

Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

