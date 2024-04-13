April 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Music nights in Limassol villages

By Eleni Philippou00
It is not just the bustling centres of the big cities that host music nights. Rural, mountainous and seaside villages also welcome musicians and culture lovers as they offer intimate evenings filled with melodies and rhythms.

Coming up soon are two events in Lofou and Erimi. First is an evening which will feature violin and guitar sounds as Kevin Abraham collaborates with violinist Clare Hurrell. Their performance on April 25 at Agrovino Wine Bar in Lofou will present an acoustic set of familiar and lesser-known golden oldies and a selection of Abraham’s own songs.

Two days later, a classical music concert will take place at the Cyprus Wine Museum in Erimi with Anita Tomasevich on the piano. The event is part of the Commandaria Orchestra & Friends Concert Series and will welcome guests on April 27 for a cozy recital. Tomasevich will perform works by Domenico Scarlatti, Carlotta Ferrari and Johann Sebastian Bach/Ferruccio Busoni to entertain guests.

Come May, more live music nights will take place in cozy rural venues. From Parisian-themed romantic evenings in Ineia and swinging grooves in Trimiklini to soprano melodies in Paphos and Limassol. Stay tuned for more music nights in the mountains.

 

Ten Strings

Live guitar and violin with Kevin Abraham and Clare Hurrell. April 25. Agrovino Wine Bar, Lofou. 8pm. €15. Tel: 99-584871

Italian Recital

With pianist Anita Tomasevich. April 27. Cyprus Wine Museum, Erimi. 7pm. Tel: 25-873808, 99-907636

 

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

