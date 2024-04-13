April 13, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Travel warnings issued by foreign ministry

By Nikolaos Prakas015
signs call for release of israeli hostages held in gaza in tel aviv
Men walk past posters calling for the release of Israeli hostages in Tel Aviv

Travel advisories for Israel and Palestine (West Bank and Gaza), Lebanon and Iran remain in effect, Cyprus’ foreign ministry said on Saturday following developments in the region.

In a statement, the ministry recalled that as noted in the travel advisory for Israel and Palestine (West Bank and Gaza), dated October 8, 2023, it is recommended to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel, all travel to Gaza and all non-essential travel to the Nablus and Jenin areas of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

At the same time, the ministry said that the travel advisory to Lebanon, dated October 29, 2023, recommends avoiding all travel, while the travel advisory to Iran, dated October 25, 2022, recommends avoiding non-essential travel.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

President ‘expects substantive EU support’

Nikolaos Prakas

Music nights in Limassol villages

Eleni Philippou

Blood-curdling tales of a Larnaca chef

Theo Panayides

The struggle of being an introvert in Cyprus

Alix Norman

Environment commissioner advocates rooftop gardens

Jean Christou

Andorran FM and Demetriou discuss bilateral relations

Source: Cyprus News Agency
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign