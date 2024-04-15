April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cypriot patients in Israel in good health post-attacks

By Nikolaos Prakas03
Safra Children Hospital in Sheba Medical Centre
Safra Children Hospital in Sheba Medical Centre

Three Cypriot patients currently receiving treatment in Israel under a state-funded programme are in good health, it emerged on Monday, following weekend attacks by Iran on Israel.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), permanent secretary of health ministry, Christina Yiannaki, said that she has communicated with the three patients who are at the Sheba Medical Centre in Tel Aviv. All three are in good health, she confirmed.

She added that a fourth patient that had been at the same medical centre returned to Cyprus on Sunday.

Yiannaki also mentioned that she contacted the Sheba Centre by phone on Sunday and was informed about the health situation of all Cypriot patients. According to her, all patients wish to remain in Israel to continue their treatment.

She assured that the ministry will maintain constant communication with the patients and will be fully prepared to deal with anything that may arise.

 

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

South African property giant invests in Nicosia malls

Souzana Psara

Getting to core of Cyprus wine industry

George Kassianos

Platform opens for 2024 conscript soldier declarations

Jonathan Shkurko

Reports in flooded drug warehouse case

Nikolaos Prakas

The most boring day in Cyprus’ history?

Alix Norman

Flights resume after Israel attack

Jonathan Shkurko
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign