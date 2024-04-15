Daily News Briefing

April 15, 2024

In today’s episode, the situation in Israel is “very difficult”, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday following a snap meeting of the National Security Council but stressed the island is not involved in any attacks.

Meanwhile, in light of developments in the region, the foreign ministry on Sunday said that the Estia plan has been activated in case there was a need for evacuations but so far no formal request has been received.

Elsewhere, due to the recent mass arrival of Syrian asylum seekers, and pending developments on the issue of the reassessment of Syria’s status and the designation of safe areas, Cyprus has suspended the examination of asylum applications for all Syrians.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

