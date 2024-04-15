April 15, 2024

Exclusive ‘Four Hands’ dinner at Amara Hotel this May

Culinary enthusiasts are poised for an unparalleled dining experience, as Ristorante Locatelli at Limassol’s AMARA Hotel, hosts the much-anticipated ‘Four Hands’ dinner on May 3, 2024.

This exquisite evening will bring together two luminaries, Michelin-starred chefs Giorgio Locatelli and Alessandro Tormolino, in a showcase of gastronomic brilliance and innovation.

Chef Giorgio Locatelli, renowned for his role as a judge on Master Chef Italia and his Michelin-starred achievements, is celebrated for his ability to transform traditional Italian cuisine into exquisite, contemporary dishes. His namesake restaurant, Ristorante Locatelli, is a testament to his culinary philosophy that combines passion, precision, and creativity.

Joining him is Chef Alessandro Tormolino, the young prodigy behind the kitchen of SENSI Restaurant. Known for his original approach, rooted in the traditions of Campania’s culinary heritage, Tormolino’s dishes are a celebration of local ingredients, brought to their full potential via meticulous cooking techniques.

The Four-Hands event promises an evening where tradition meets innovation. Guests will be taken on a culinary journey that engages all senses, with a menu featuring an alternate sequence of fine-dining dishes. This unique collaboration between Locatelli and Tormolino offers a rare opportunity to explore a merger of styles that highlight the best of Italian cuisine, while pushing the boundaries of culinary creativity.

Hosted by Ristorante Locatelli at Limassol’s luxurious AMARA Hotel, the evening is a not-to-be-missed occasion for anyone passionate about fine dining and the art of cuisine.

Given that two of Italy’s most celebrated chefs coming together will prove an undoubted highlight of the culinary calendar, reservations for the event are highly recommended.

To make a reservation:

AMARA | 95 Amathus Avenue, Agios Tychon 4533, Limassol, Cyprus

