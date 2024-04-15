Explosion rocks Pyla hotel

April 15, 2024

An explosion at a hotel under renovation in Pyla occurred in the early morning on Monday.

Police have stated they are investigating the case as an attempted destruction of property with explosives.

The incident happened at 2.30am in the tourist area of ​​Pyla, in Larnaca.

The scene is blocked off and guarded.

