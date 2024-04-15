April 15, 2024

Get to know Cyprus’ vineyards and producers

An event all about wine? Yes, please. An event on April 20 puts Cypriot wine and its producers in the spotlight. The Cyprus Wine Consortium is getting ready to host its 3rd annual exhibition, titled Andamoma, which will take place on April 20, from 2pm to 10pm at the Ajax Hotel in Limassol, a landmark event for the exploration of Cypriot vineyards and Cypriot wine.

Wine browsing, tasting and networking will happen at the event as visitors will have the opportunity to meet wine producers, interact with them and delve into the production processes and historical background of each bottle of wine.

“WineCore represents 14 Cyprus vineyard producers who highlight the island’s viticultural heritage by presenting exceptional wines from indigenous grape varieties,” say organisers. “Cyprus’ rich legacy of self-rooted vineyards, dating back up to 6,000 years, represents the Mediterranean heritage preserved by winegrowers and producers, ensuring its thriving continuity for future generations.”

The Andamoma exhibition will be a tasteful affair for both market professionals and wine lovers to get to know the Cyprus vineyard in depth and enjoy the diversity of its wines.

“At WineCore,” conclude organisers, “our commitment is driven by respect, expertise and a desire to deliver an exceptional experience that celebrates Cyprus’ unique heritage in a wine world where tradition and innovation coexist harmoniously. We look forward to welcoming you back to this special event.”

 

Andamoma Exhibition

Exhibition with local wine producers and more. April 20. AJAX Hotel, Limassol. 2pm-10pm. €10. Tel: 94-006282.www.cypruswineconsortium.com

