April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man arrested for impersonation at Paphos airport

By Staff Reporter0221
paphos airport
Paphos Airport [CNA]

The Paphos District Court issued a three-day remand for a 33-year-old man implicated in a case of forgery, impersonation and circulation of a forged document.

According to Paphos assistant chief of operations Michalis Nikolaou, on Saturday at around 2.15 pm a man of African origin presented himself at the departures lounge of  ​​Paphos airport with a Spanish ID, which was determined to be a forged document with false information.

When questioned, the 33-year-old said he was from Congo and is an applicant for political asylum.

Police arrested him for impersonation, forgery and circulation of a forged document

