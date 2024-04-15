April 15, 2024

Platform opens for 2024 conscript soldier declarations

By Jonathan Shkurko06
Ðñþôç çìÝñá êáôÜôáîçò ôçò 2023 ÅÓÓÏ
File photo: A young conscript prepares to enter his camp

Monday marked the first day of operation for the electronic platform launched to submit data for the 2024 Conscript Soldiers Training Cycle (ESSO). The platform will remain open until May 2 at noon and declarations will be submitted through the website https://www.gov.cy/gr/.

The 2024 ESSO conscripts are called upon to submit their declaration of information as well as their required documents, and to register their preference for the selection and allocation process to the branches, arms, and corps of the National Guard and their placement in units.

They must also register their preference for the selection of Candidate Reserve Officers (CROs) and guards selected to serve in special forces, in the cafeterias, in technical specialties and in the military musical bands of the National Guard.

Alongside the operation of the electronic platform, the support centre for enrolment at the defence ministry was also activated on Monday. Parents, guardians, and conscripts can contact the number 1430 daily during the platform’s operating hours, from 8am to 8pm.

