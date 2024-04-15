April 15, 2024

President to discuss Cyprus investment prospects in the UK

By Staff Reporter01
christodoulides
President Nikos Christodoulides [Source: CNA]

President Nikos Christodoulides on Monday will be travelling to London for a series of contacts with financial parties, entrepreneurs and investors.

As part of his visit, the president will participate in a business forum during which the prospects of Cyprus as a business and investment centre will be presented, at the High Commission of the Republic.

Christodoulides will also hold bilateral meetings with financial institutions.

Later, the president will attend a dinner to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the national federation of UK Cypriots, known as the Greek Cypriot Brotherhood, the oldest Cypriot association in Britain.

The president  will be accompanied to London by the government spokesman, the deputy minister to the president, the director of the office of the president and other officials.

On Tuesday, Christodoulides will travel from London to Brussels, where he will participate in the work of the European Council that will be held on April 17-18.

 

 

staff reporter

