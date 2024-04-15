April 15, 2024

Several people injured in a stabbing in Sydney church

By Reuters News Service02
members of the public pay their respect and lay flowers at the scene of saturday's mass stabbing at bondi junction
Members of the public pay their respects at the scene of Saturday's mass stabbing at Bondi Junction

A number of people were injured in a stabbing at a church in Walkley, about 30 km (18 miles) west of the Sydney central business district, police authorities said on Monday.

Officers arrested a male and he is assisting police with inquiries, a police statement said.

The injured people suffered non-life threatening injuries and are being treated by paramedics, police said.

Local media reported that a church leader and several worshippers were stabbed during a service at the church. Videos of the incident circulating online showed a man lunging and stabbing a speaker.

Its the second stabbing incident in Sydney after six people were killed in a knife attack at a mall in Sydney’s Bondi area on Saturday.

