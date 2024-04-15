April 15, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today's weather: Warm and clear, dust on the way

By Staff Reporter082
sunny weather
File photo

Monday will be clear and warm with temperatures rising to 29C inland, 26C on the coast, and 19C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-easterly and in the afternoon locally to the west, south- to north-westerly, light to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be a bit rough.

Overnight will remain mostly clear. Temperatures will drop to 16C in the interior and on the coasts, and 10C in the higher mountains. The winds will be weak, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will gradually calm. 

Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to continue clear while on Thursday, locally increased clouds in the western half of the island are expected to bring local rains. Dust will be observed from Tuesday onwards.

Temperatures are expected to rise Tuesday through Thursday continuing fluctuate significantly above average for the season.

staff reporter

