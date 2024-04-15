April 15, 2024

UK’s Cameron urges Israel not to retaliate against Iran, France steps up security around synagogues and Jewish schools

By Reuters News Service00
demonstrators attend a protest after iran launched drones and missiles towards israel, in berlin
People hold Israeli flags as they gather for a rally in solidarity with Israel, after Iran launched drones and missiles towards Israel, in Berlin, Germany, April 14, 2024. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged Israel not to retaliate after Iran’s drone and missile attack, saying it should “think with head as well as heart” because Tehran’s strike had been a near total failure.

The strike by more than 300 missiles and drones from Iran caused only modest damage in Israel as most were shot down by its Iron Dome defence system and with help from the U.S., Britain, France and Jordan. It followed a suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran’s embassy compound in Syria on April 1.

“I think they’re perfectly justified to think they should respond because they have been attacked, but we are urging them as friends to think with head as well as heart, to be smart as well as tough,” Cameron told BBC TV.

He said he was urging Israel not to escalate the tensions in the Middle East.

“In many ways this has been a double defeat for Iran. The attack was an almost total failure, and they revealed to the world that they are the malign influence in the region prepared to do this. So our hope is that there won’t be a retaliatory response,” he told Sky News.

Cameron said Britain would also work with allies to look at imposing more sanctions on Iran, and it urged Israel to return its focus on agreeing a ceasefire with Iran-backed Hamas in the Gaza war.

French president Emmanuel Macron shared Cameron’s concerns and said that France will do all it can to avoid further escalation in the conflict between Israel and Iran in the Middle East.

“We are all worried about a possible escalation,” Macron told BFM TV and RMC radio.

“We will do all we can to avoid things flaring up, escalating, ” Macron said, urging Israel to aim to isolate Iran rather than escalate the situation.

Meanwhile France has stepped up security around Jewish schools and synagogues, partly as a response to the current Middle East crisis between Israel and Iran, said Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on social media platform X.

“As Passover approaches and given the current international situation, I have told local officials to significantly step up security at places visited by our Jewish compatriots, especially with regards to synagogues and Jewish schools,” he wrote.

 

