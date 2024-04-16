April 16, 2024

Arrest for car thefts

By Staff Reporter00
Police on Tuesday are investigating two cases of car theft in Limassol against a 21-year-old suspect.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody on Monday night.

According to the police, the first case concerns the theft of a car stationed in a public parking lot on Monday. The second case concerns the theft of a car parked in the Agios Athanasios area, between Sunday and Monday.

Limassol police located the second stolen vehicle on Monday afternoon being driven by the 21-year-old.

The suspect was arrested and following interrogation, he led the police to the site where the first stolen car was located.

 

 

