April 16, 2024

Illegal driver arrested after injuring officer

By Iole Damaskinos01
(file photo)

The driver who allegedly ran over a bike officer in Limassol, in an attempt to evade a police check, was arrested on Tuesday.

Police established the 60-year-old man was driving a car with a stolen registration plate and did not have the necessary certificates for the vehicle.

The incident happened on Monday when a Limassol bike police officer signalled the driver to stop on Anexartisias street, for driving dangerously at high speed. The driver allegedly tried to avoid control and sped up, hitting the police officer.

The man was found to be driving without insurance, a driving licence and MOT, as well as with also a stolen plate.

A number of warrants for unpaid fines were pending against the 60-year-old, who was arrested.

The police officer was taken to a private hospital, where he was found to have bruises on various parts of his body and was discharged, after receiving first aid.

 

