April 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Larnaca set for new gallery

By Iole Damaskinos00

Works by Greek painters and engravers from the 19th and 20th centuries are to be donated for the creation of a municipal art gallery in Larnaca, it was announced on Tuesday.

The agreement was signed by donors Charalambos and Maria Christoforou to grant part of their collection to what will be the Municipal Art Gallery of Larnaca – Christoforou Collection.

Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras thanked the couple for their generosity saying the donation of art works significantly expands and enriches the collection of works of the municipality and strengthens its efforts towards cultural development.

“[The] Christoforous’ collection covers an important [period in] the history of art,” Vyras said.

The mayor noted that “private collections, in general, play a very decisive role as a source of inspiration and attraction of the public to art.”

The exhibition of the Christoforou Collection in Larnaca, is to be hosted in one of the city’s historic buildings at the multipurpose Space for Culture and Creativity.

Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

