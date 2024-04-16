April 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Over a hundred firecrackers seized from minor’s room

By Iole Damaskinos01
firecrackers
File photo: firecrackers

Police on Monday uncovered a large stash of firecrackers in the room of a minor, following a search of his residence in a village in Nicosia.

According to the police, officers found and confiscated 113 firecrackers from the room.

The firecrackers were discovered following a warrant-based search of the home and police are investigating the case of illegal possession of explosives.

The minor is expected to be summoned for questioning at a later stage, as the Evrychou police station furthers the investigation.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
img 20240405 104103
Iole Damaskinos has been working for Cyprus Mail since 2022. When she’s not busy getting the story she’s exploring permaculture and reading about health and archaeology

Related Posts

Today’s weather: Hot and sunny

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus sees 19 femicides in four years

Tom Cleaver

North university ‘in millions of debt’

Tom Cleaver

‘Cyprus can play a role in stabilising Middle East’

Tom Cleaver

Disparity in gaming commission board allowances raises concerns

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign