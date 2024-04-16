April 16, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Two arrested for killing lambs

By Tom Cleaver01
File photo

Police in Famagusta arrested two people who were killing lambs near the Famagusta lake on Monday night.

The pair, aged 35 and 29, were killing lambs outside a slaughterhouse in the area, but it was determined that they had not obtained the relevant licence from the north’s authorities.

Police said they caught the pair “red-handed” in the process of slaughtering a lamb.

A total of 40 live lambs and 10 dead ones were found at the scene, none of which had certificates indicating their ownership or ear tags.

The lambs were taken as evidence, and the police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Urgent need to maintain mountain communities

Nikolaos Prakas

Chief Scientist promotes Cyprus-Japan research partnerships during Tokyo visit

Kyriacos Nicolaou

NGOs call for no further work on Akamas

Iole Damaskinos

British woman bitten by snake on Cyprus holiday

Staff Reporter

Complaints over shortage of gas in cylinders unfounded

Jonathan Shkurko

Concerns raised over delaying national service

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign