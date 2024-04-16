April 16, 2024

Two boats bearing over one hundred Syrians brought to port

By Staff Reporter
migrants coastguard
File photo: coast guard vessel

A second boat bearing Syrian migrants was escorted to the port of Larnaca, while on Tuesday a 16-year-old was arrested as the boat’s navigator.

The second boat arrived early on Monday night, carrying 73 people, all Syrian nationals who set off from Lebanon.

The vessel was detected by the Republic’s radars off Cape Greco and was approached by the coast guard.

Upon its arrival at the port, authorities proceeded to record the details of the passengers and then they were transferred to the “Pournara” reception center in Kokkinotrimithia.

Early on Tuesday the 16-year-old minor was arrested as the alleged navigator of the boat.

Police arrested a 44-year-old man late on Monday night as the navigator of an earlier boat, which arrived with with 37 irregular migrants on board, who were also spotted off the coast of Cape Greco.

They were likewise transferred by coast guard vessels to the Larnaca port around 7pm.

The two arrested are expected to be brought before the Larnaca District Court on Tuesday.

staff reporter

