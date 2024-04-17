April 17, 2024

Arrivals of migrants to Cape Greco continue

By Staff Reporter03
migrants coastguard
File photo: coast guard vessel

The flow of migrants from Lebanon continues with another boat bearing irregular migrants spotted on Tuesday at Cape Greco and escorted by authorities to the safety of Larnaca port.

The 20 people on board, one woman, six children and 13 men were transferred to the Pournara receptions centre after registration.

The passengers mentioned they had paid $3,000 each to an unknown operator to be ferried to Cyprus.

There are unconfirmed reports that two other boats have also been sighted on Wednesday.

staff reporter

