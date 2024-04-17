April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Conference and workshop on Larnaca multimodal mobility

By Press Release01
Conference and workshop on Larnaca multimodal mobility

In collaboration with the Municipality of Larnaca, Larnaca Public Transport (LPT) organised an informational conference and workshop on the pilot project Seamless Shared Urban Mobility (SUM), which is set to run in Larnaca in June 2024 and concerns multimodal mobility.

The conference, which took place on April 17, 2024 was welcomed by LPT CEO Julio Tironi, who stressed the importance of the SUM project in terms of Cyprus’ transition to green mobility. He also thanked the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works and project partners for their cooperation in this effort, as well as Larnaca Municipality for hosting the event.

In turn, Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras emphasised the need for, and the town’s willingness to take, proactive actions and to adopt sustainable mobility practices from an early stage, to avoid the problems presented in larger cities.

On behalf of Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades, the event was also addressed by Head of the Directorate of Public Passenger Transport Andreas Nikiforou, who expressed his satisfaction at SUM’s innovative initiative and pointed out the need to have cities where mobility is seamless, safe and green.

The SUM project is co-financed by the EU, bringing together 30 partners from 15 European and other associated countries, who aim to design together innovative mobility solutions. Part of the project is the creation of nine living labs in Munich, Athens, Jerusalem, Geneva, Rotterdam, Krakow, Coimbra, Fredrikstad and Larnaca. Larnaca living lab partners include LPT Larnaca Public Transport, MobyX, Nextbike and Cunisa.

The results of a specialised survey of Larnaca residents’ transport habits showed, for the purposes of the pilot project, the area where the possibility of multimodal mobility will be offered by expanding the bicycle and electric bicycle network, in combination with the public bus network. The existing PameApp application will have the ability to integrate more mobility providers – in this case Nextbike and Tier1.

It is the intention of this effort, and of the pilot project, to expand to other Cyprus cities as well.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus debuts Summer 2024 brochures

Press Release

UCLan Cyprus Open Day: discover a world of opportunities

Press Release

Orthodoxou Aviation taking Cyprus-Greece ferry bookings

Press Release

Cyprus Cyber Security Challenge for 14-25-year-olds

Press Release

Olympic Airways Boeing 727 displayed at Vouliagmenis Ave

Press Release

Cyprus Closed Chess Championship names winners

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign