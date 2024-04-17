April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Cyprus Cyber Security Challenge for 14-25-year-olds

By Press Release01
Cyprus Cyber Security Challenge: a unique opportunity for young people aged 14-25

The Cyprus Computer Society (CCS) and the CyberMouflons Cybersecurity Team announce the seventh Cyprus Cyber Security Challenge (CCSC) to be held online over May 1-12, 2024.

The CCSC aims to form the national team that will represent Cyprus in the respective European Cyber Security Challenge (ECSC). The national competition is open to all ages, but only those aged 14-25 are eligible to be part of the national team, i.e. young people (born between 1999-2010, inclusive), covering secondary school students, students, cybersecurity professionals and researchers and hackers.

Beginners and/or the self-taught are also encouraged to take part, as there will be introductory exercises for those without experience wishing to test their knowledge and skills in a CTF (Capture the Flag) competition.

The CCSC’s top players will receive training in the months thereafter, in preparation to represent Cyprus in the European Competition ECSC, which will take place over October 8-11, 2024 in Torino, Italy.

The Cyprus cybersecurity team is trained by mentors-volunteers from the CyberMouflons community who are coordinating the challenges, selection of candidates and training of the top players.

CCSC24 is held under the auspices of the Ministry of Defence, the Commissioner for Communications through the Digital Security Authority, the Cyprus Police and has been approved by the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth,

Sponsors of the competition are Deloitte,  European University Cyprus,  Frederick University,  Grant Thornton,  KPMG, Odyssey Cybersecurity ,Oracle Academy and UCLan Cyprus University.

More information can be found at https://ccsc.org.cy/ or you can contact CCS Project Officer Toumazis Toumazi by calling: 22340541 or emailing: [email protected]) directly.

Registrations are open until May 12

Follow us on social media:

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Olympic Airways Boeing 727 displayed at Vouliagmenis Ave

Press Release

Cyprus Closed Chess Championship names winners

Press Release

Dynamic showing by Petrolina at Limassol Marathon

Press Release

1:1 Diet Cambridge Weight Plan marks 40th anniversary

Press Release

New day cream completes Youth Lab’s Retinol Reboot range

Press Release

Lidl Cyprus supports Red Cross crisis management service

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign