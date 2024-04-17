April 17, 2024

Cyprus tourism urged to embrace politeness and hospitality

By Kyriacos Nicolaou012
President of the association of Hotel Professionals of Cyprus (Pasydixe) Christos Angelides has called for more agility in the local tourism sector, saying that any long-term strategy remains vulnerable to disruption from external events, as has been the case in recent years.

Angelides also urged Cyprus tourism to embrace politeness and hospitality as a brand, while also adopting Green policies to cater to more environmentally-conscious tourists.

“As has been clearly demonstrated in recent years, past events and personal experiences cannot be the sole advisor for strategic decisions in tourism, as the not-so-distant pandemic has left its mark on the industry, and geopolitical developments are capable of overturning any strategic plan we have devised,” Angelides said during the association’s general assembly, which took place on April 11.

“Amidst these unpredictable developments, we now also have the issue of climate change, with its direct and indirect consequences now making their presence felt,” he added.

Examining significant data and recent events that have influenced the business landscape and overall environment of tourism, the president of the association discussed airline bankruptcies and the cessation of operations by prominent travel organisers and agents abroad.

This, he explained, has resulted in a shift in the perception, data, and dynamics of various companies within the tourism sector.

Addressing digital platforms and social media, Angelides stressed the importance of swift adaptation to maintain competitiveness as a country.

The general assembly of the Hotel Professionals of Cyprus (Pasydixe)

What is more, Angelides referred to issues related to environmental protection and climate change, stating that movements and organisations involved in this sector are increasingly growing and penetrating people’s consciences.

According to a statement by the association, Angelides explained that these organisations “instil guilt in people when using aeroplanes and, at the same time, urge the travelling public to choose destinations with ecological protection and environmental awareness”.

“This creates the urgent need to shape the corresponding policy framework to ensure the sustainable development of our tourism,” he added, noting that “on top of this, we have to deal with the Green levy in the hotel sector”.

Continuing his speech, Angelides underlined the vital role played by hotel directors in Cyprus, “especially in supporting the human resources of the hotel industry, not only financially but also by adapting to new technological tools and comprehensive learning of foreign languages, primarily in English, German, French, and Mandarin”.

Closing his speech, the president stressed that “as a destination, we believe that our timeless brand and ultimate tourist product should be politeness and hospitality”.

“These should be cultivated with words, actions, and policies. With these components, we will stand out and be loved as an extraordinary, high-quality destination,” Angelides stressed.

It should be noted that during the assembly, Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis addressed a greeting, acknowledging the role of the association and its members in Cyprus’ tourism industry.

