April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Tom Cleaver024
img 7015

In today’s episode, experts sounded the alarm over the government’s decision to suspend asylum applications for Syrian nationals.

Meanwhile, two port police boats have been sent from Cyprus to patrol off the coast of Lebanon for migrant boats after the arrival of two boats a day prior.

Elsewhere, Cyprus participated in an international police operation that led to the arrest of nine people involved in the Juicyfields Ponzi scheme.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

Related Posts

Arrivals of migrants to Cape Greco continue

Staff Reporter

Rizokarpaso students’ education will be supported, says minister

Staff Reporter

Police make progress in four Nicosia arson cases

Staff Reporter

Two lorries damaged by fire in Paphos

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Sunny and warm

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign