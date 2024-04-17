April 17, 2024

Disastrous start for Cypriot driver Tziortzis in EuroNascar

By Tom Cleaver00
image 6483441 (47)
Cyprus star Vladimiros Tziortzis signs an autograph in Valencia

Cypriot driver Vladimiros Tziortzis had a disastrous start to the EuroNascar season last weekend.

At the season opener in Valencia, Tziortzis started in 10th place for Saturday’s race, but fell down the order to 23rd after crashing at the start, before gathering himself to finish ninth.

In Sunday’s race, he crashed again, this time sustaining enough damage to force a retirement.

Speaking after the end of the race, he said: “luckily this year two races will be removed before the semi-finals in Germany, so the second race in Valencia has already been removed from the calendar.”

He did, however, see the positives in scoring some championship points with his ninth-place finish on Saturday.

On Sunday’s crash, Tziortzis said he had been “nailed” and blamed bad luck for the incident and added “thank God I didn’t hit the wall and just started spinning on the track.”

The weekend had gotten off to a tough start on the Thursday, when his car suffered gearbox issues. As a result, he was only able to take part in three hours of testing.

Tziortzis will next be in action in Rome on May 18.

Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

