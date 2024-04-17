April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus debuts Summer 2024 brochures

By Press Release02
Let’s Go Tours by Amathus debuts Summer 2024 brochures

This year we say “Hello Summer” as we get ready for amazing trips worldwide – only with Let’s Go Tours by Amathus!

The new brochures are packed with holiday choices ranging from packaged tours to the Greek islands, all with direct flights to Skiathos, Corfu, Heraklion, Rhodes, Preveza, Santorini, and Halkidiki Group tours are available to mainland Greece, the European capitals, the nearby Middle East, exotic Asia, and cosmopolitan America. A world of travel choices awaits you, and don’t miss the group tours to Greece, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Switzerland, Croatia, Dubai, Jordan, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Korea, Vietnam, Kenya and Sri Lanka.

We also say “Hello Cruises” as we step on board a cruise from Piraeus with Costa, MSC, NCL, Royal Caribbean, Celestyal, Virgin, or the brand-new adult only Neonyx for an unlimited party cruise experiences to Mykonos and Santorini. Or why not take a fly & cruise package to the Western Mediterranean, the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic Capitals, or anywhere in the world from Alaska to the Far East, with some of the most beautiful ocean and river cruise ships.

If you are looking for holidays to America or Africa, look no further. Let’s Go Tours by Amathus are specialists at putting together the very best itineraries whether as part of an escorted group or tailor-made just for you. For inspiration, scroll through Hello America and Hello Africa specialised brochures.

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus offers trips to suit every taste from 4 to 10-night packages, with prices starting from as low as €439 per person for 4 nights to Heraklion. Book early and enjoy Let’s Go Tours by Amathus exclusive travel privileges, such as early booking discounts for bookings made until the 17th of May, free travel insurance, free lost luggage service, free parking at Larnaca airport, pay in instalments, points redemption, and much, much more.

All holiday packages offered by Let’s Go Tours by Amathus are based on responsible travel, the protection of the environment and the preservation of local cultures at the destinations. So, Let’s Go Green to save our oceans, forests, wildlife, and the local communities.

The brochures are available from all Let’s Go Tours by Amathus offices in Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos, or by calling: 77 778277, or downloading in digital form at: www.letsgotours.com.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

UCLan Cyprus Open Day: discover a world of opportunities

Press Release

Orthodoxou Aviation taking Cyprus-Greece ferry bookings

Press Release

Cyprus Cyber Security Challenge for 14-25-year-olds

Press Release

Olympic Airways Boeing 727 displayed at Vouliagmenis Ave

Press Release

Cyprus Closed Chess Championship names winners

Press Release

Dynamic showing by Petrolina at Limassol Marathon

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign