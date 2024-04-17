April 17, 2024

MSC Aries: seafarers safe, negotiations for release ongoing

By Kyriacos Nicolaou09
ship

The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), a global shipping giant with offices in Limassol, on Wednesday issued an update regarding the seizure of the MSC Aries in the Strait of Hormuz on April 13, 2024.

The incident, which has raised concerns and shock among stakeholders, involved the seizure of the vessel by Iranian authorities while it was transiting international waters.

MSC has provided a number of key details regarding the situation. Firstly, the company noted that the MSC Aries, owned by Gortal Shipping Inc. and chartered by MSC, was seized by Iranian authorities, as mentioned above.

The company also said that all 25 crew members onboard the vessel are reported safe, and discussions are underway with the Iranian authorities to secure their earliest release.

In addition, efforts are also being made to coordinate with the Iranian authorities for the discharge of the cargo onboard the MSC Aries.

The company explained that no further details can be provided at this stage “due to the extremely sensitive and fluid nature of the situation”.

Furthermore, the company said that “MSC will continue to provide uninterrupted and regular service on the Himalaya Express and all other services operating in the region”.

The company concluded by thanking everyone for their “understanding and patience“, promising to keep interested parties updated with further developments.

It should be noted that earlier this week, the Cyprus Shipping Chamber (CSC) joined forces with other international and regional maritime organisations in demanding the immediate release of the 25 seafarers on board the ship.

In a statement, the CSC vehemently condemned the seizure of the “MSC Aries,” labelling it a “blatant violation of international law and an attack on the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation”.

“Our thoughts are with the unjustly detained seafarers and their families, as their well-being remains our utmost priority,” the chamber stated.

kyriacos nicolaou headshot
Kyriacos joined the Cyprus Mail in 2020. He moved to the paper's business & finance section a year later, focusing on local firms, up-and-coming startups, broader economic matters, and technology.

