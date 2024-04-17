April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

Orthodoxou Aviation taking Cyprus-Greece ferry bookings

By Press Release04
Orthodoxou Aviation Ltd is pleased to announce the management of the reservations for the ferry tickets for the Cyprus - Greece sea passenger connection that will be operated by the ship DALEELA

The ship will depart from the port of Limassol, sailing to Piraeus, and return from Piraeus back to Limassol, over May 29-September 3, 2024.

As of April 17, 2024, Orthodoxou Aviation Ltd staff are ready to serve you, Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm.

For reservations or other clarifications regarding the ferry, as well as itineraries:

