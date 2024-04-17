April 17, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Two Fork Food Markets whet the appetite

By Eleni Philippou07
fork food 2

How do you know warmer weather is here? The popular outdoor Fork Food Markets are back. Celebrating their 10th anniversary this year, the beloved street food markets are returning this month, signalling the start of a new season – that of outdoor events in the gardens!

The Nicosia Municipal Gardens will once again fill with food vendors, cocktail bars and foodies as Fork Food holds two events – one in April and one in May. Looking back at their journey so far, the team says: “2024 means ten full years of Fork Food Market. Certainly, a lot has changed since 2014 when our market first began in Skali Aglantzias. We vividly recall that the term street food was still unknown in Cyprus and the only thing close to it were the mobile canteens parked outside stadiums and concerts selling sandwiches. Now, we have reached a point where our country has some serious proposals when it comes to street food and there are so many that we have to reject some.

“But, the most important thing is that we feel we have achieved our original goal, which was to offer an alternative night out to people and to establish the fact that good food should be accessible to everyone. By now, our market has become so established that the people of Nicosia are eagerly waiting for it – we receive more than a few messages asking as ‘When??’ as soon as the weather gets warmer.”

And so, the next Fork Food event is approaching quickly. April 26 will be the first event of 2024, bringing chefs of all kinds together with food lovers at the Gardens. Another market will be held on May 10 as well with new and old food trucks serving delicious street food bites.

 

Fork Food Market

Street food market. April 26 and May 10. Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Nicosia. 6pm. www.forkfoodmarket.com. Tel: 99-557777, 96-395261

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

Related Posts

MPs focus on making online state services more accessible

Nikolaos Prakas

Interior minister declares war on suspicious voters

Jean Christou

Electricians to go on 24-hour ‘warning strike’

Staff Reporter

Outraged football fan arrested for breaking man’s glasses

Tom Cleaver

Man injured after roof collapses

Staff Reporter

Student art exhibition at Gallery Morfi

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign