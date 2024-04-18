April 18, 2024

Easter concert presents music as eternal light

spring easter concert (10)

Welcoming Holy Week, soprano Zoe Nicolaidou, violinist Nikos Pittas, pianist Zbynek Maruska and the EMMELEIA choir join forces to present a concert series with music that transmits eternal light. Two concerts will take place very soon, first entertaining Larnaca audiences and then Limassol listeners.

The musicians will take the stage of the Municipal Theatre G Lykourgos on April 22 under the direction of Eleni Kyprianou. A few days later, the Music as Eternal Light concert will travel to Limassol to be presented at St Catherine Catholic Church, on April 26.

Through thoughtful performances and interpretations, the artists will highlight popular musical works, in different languages, united by their meanings. Among the pieces to be heard, a special place is held by Casta Diva from Bellini’s opera Norma, a jewel of the operatic repertoire, closely associated with the divine voice of Maria Callas.

Also noteworthy are the deeply moving Ave Maria, Panis Angelicus by C. Frank, and the poignant Adagio by Albinoni. From the Hebrew Melodies of M Ravel and the tender songs of Love (Píseň lásky) and Songs My Mother Taught Me (Stara Matka) by J Suk and A Dvořák, the musical baton passes to the choir, for D Lim’s masterpiece Call of the Angels and the emblematic byzantine troparion Lord of the Powers.

A powerful finale will be offered by all the artists on stage, with popular classical crossover pieces The Prayer and Hallelujah, sealing the audience’s entire musical experience in a spectacular way.

 

Music as Eternal Light

Spring Easter concert with soprano Zoe Nicolaidou, violinist Nikos Pittas, pianist Zbynek Maruska, and the EMMELEIA choir. April 22. Municipal Theatre G. Lykourgos, Larnaca. 8.30pm. April 26. St Catherine Catholic Church, Limassol. 8pm. €10. Tel: 24-665795, 99-683356

