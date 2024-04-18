April 18, 2024

Fire Service responded to 43 incidents in the last 24 hours

By Jonathan Shkurko01
fire trucks, fire brigade, fire services, firefighters
(Photo: Christos Theodorides)

The Fire Service has responded to 43 incidents in the past 24 hours, of which 25 were fires, according to its spokesperson Andreas Kettis on Thursday in a post on the X platform.

The most significant fire occurred at 1pm on Wednesday near the villages of Akaki and Deneia in the Nicosia district.

The fire affected an area of one square kilometre, burning dry grass, wild vegetation, and eucalyptus trees.

On top of that, some electricity poles and irrigation hoses were also damaged by the fire.

In response, the Fire Service dispatched three fire trucks from fire stations, one from the forestry department, and two excavators.

The fire was brought under control at 5pm, with investigations into the causes being carried out in cooperation with the police.

