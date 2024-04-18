April 18, 2024

Health minister hails year one achievements

Health Minister Michael Damianos, presents the work of the Ministry of Health for 2023

Health Minister Michael Damianos on Thursday praised his ministry’s accomplishments during the first year of President Nikos Christodoulides’ tenure, stressing “the significant strides made in providing higher quality health services to patients.”

Damianos presented an overview of the ministry’s performance in a press conference, underlining its commitment to protecting and serving patients “through robust health policies.”

“Our goal is for every patient to receive quality care, the best possible treatment,” he said.

Damianos lauded last month’s implementation of the expenses coverage plan for patients sent abroad for treatment and their escorts.

“A longstanding request of patients has now become a reality,” he said. He also hailed the revision of the subsidy scheme for infertility treatment, which saw the amount granted in the scheme rise from €2,500 to €3,500.

Damianos also mentioned the preparation of new health strategies, including a better management of patients dealing with mental health problem and nutritional disorders.

He also pledged to promote a new cancer prevention programme.

“On top of that, the update of national strategy for diabetes and rare diseases is expected to contribute to improving prevention and quality of life for patients,” he said.

“The government continues to work on upgrading the legislative framework to ensure the effective operation of healthcare services. We are now working on several legislative drafts concerning the operations of rehabilitation centres and university hospitals and clinics.”

Referring to other projects that have enhanced the care services in Cyprus, Damianos said that in February 2024, the new haemodialysis unit at Paphos hospital was put into full operation, as were the pulmonology clinics at Troodos hospital.

“In addition, we approved investments in infrastructures and medical equipment in public hospitals worth €22 million,” Damianos concluded.

