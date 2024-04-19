April 19, 2024

Five accused of working illegally in Paphos

By Staff Reporter01
police car at night
File photo

Five people, aged between 19 and 28 years old, were accused in writing of working illegally in Paphos, the town’s police’s assistant operations director Michalis Nikolaou said on Friday.

In addition, the man who allegedly employed them, a 36-year-old man, was also accused in writing.

Nikolaou said the accusations were written after the labour inspection department found that the five were carrying out construction work without being officially listed as employees and without having work permits.

All five are asylum seekers. They and their alleged employer will be summoned at a later date.

