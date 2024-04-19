April 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police search man that escaped from prison

By Nikolaos Prakas075
ÊÅÍÔÑÉÊÅÓ ÖÕËÁÊÅÓ
File photo: Nicosia central prisons

Police are searching for an inmate of the central prisons on Friday, after he managed to escape, while being transferred back to prisons from a court hearing.

Sources confirmed the escape to Cyprus Mail but said that no further details on the identity of the individual were known.

More later..

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped picture prakas.jpg
Nikolaos Prakas has been a journalist at the Cyprus Mail since 2015. His main interests are writing about politics, crime, and social issues

Related Posts

Govt plans to protect elderly from abuse

Tom Cleaver

Gesy ‘requires fruitful contribution’ of all involved

Tom Cleaver

Blue Charter Centre of Excellence to be set in Larnaca

Souzana Psara

Parties submit proposals for renouncement of multiple pensions

Tom Cleaver

Police arrest two shoplifters in Ayia Napa

Nikolaos Prakas

Digital identity, signature coming soon — AI “here to stay”

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign