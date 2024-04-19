April 19, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Dusty and warm

By Staff Reporter012
file photo

Increased levels of dust are expected to remain in the atmosphere through Friday, while temperatures are to remain warm.

The mercury will rise to 26 degrees Celsius inland, 23 degrees Celsius on the southwest, west, and north coasts, 24 degrees Celsius on the southeast and east coasts and 19 degrees in the mountains.

Cloud cover may increase throughout the day, with the possibility of isolated light rain in the mountains.

The weather is expected to remain largely clear overnight, with the possibility of increased levels of cloud on the coasts.

Temperatures will drop to 14 degrees Celsius inland, 15 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 11 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Saturday morning is expected to begin with light mist or fog inland and on the east coast, while the rest of the day will see localised increased clouds and the possibility of isolated rain in the west, the north, and in the mountains.

Isolated storms inland or in the mountains are also possible on Saturday.

Localised clouds are expected to remain through Sunday and Monday, with temperatures expected to remain stable.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
staff reporter

Related Posts

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus ‘consistent’ on Kosovo non-recognition

Tom Cleaver

Israeli media: US missiles transited Cyprus en route to Israel

Elias Hazou

Parliament opens lactation room for working mothers

Staff Reporter

Cyprus denies allegations of migrant pushbacks

Nikolaos Prakas

House of Representatives honours Armenian genocide victims

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign