April 20, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Blast from the past no more: vinyls stake a strong claim

By Andria Kades011
Vinyl records have made a comeback in Cyprus, with younger generations prompting a surge in demand for the analog.

In this, young Cypriots reflect a worldwide trend. The return of the global music industry to vinyl records was accompanied by the establishment of a World Record Store Day on the third Saturday of April, held yesterday.

Teenagers and those in their 20s and 30s are increasingly seeking out vinyls, as collectors have begun dusting off their old records.

During the 90s, millennials grew up with CDs dominating the music market, which has now moved on to online streaming services. As the industry developed, vinyls remained interesting to a just small niche, mostly of the older generation.

Worse, many vinyls found home in dusty boxes in storerooms or antique shops, record sellers told the Cyprus News Agency.

Nonetheless, the change began around 2010 and 2011, where some collectors found an audience in Cyprus that sought to become acquainted with vinyls.

Bit by bit, the records started making their way out of the old boxes, were dusted off and found their way into emerging vinyl fairs. Soon enough, the first specialist stores began to appear, selling mostly used records.

Some of the first sellers of second-hand vinyls shared that vinyl markets were mostly organised in Nicosia and Limassol. They attracted older people who knew the genre and were collecting records from the past, but also a younger generation which sought to discover the history and tradition of vinyls.

The past decade has resulted in a transformation in Cyprus’ vinyl scene. Fans no longer have to dig into specific bazaars as their only option.

There are now a number of emerging record stores across cities, while the global music industry itself is now supplying more vinyls.

As such, the public can now dig up older records or purchase brand new vinyls.

To no surprise, this growing interest has brought about an increase in the necessary equipment. Younger generations, who, as a rule grew up in homes without turntables, are now seeking them out, along with amplifiers and speakers.

For example, a shop in Nicosia which has specialised in sound system equipment for 20 years found that sales of equipment increased when it started to sell vinyl records on its premises.

And now, Cyprus’ enthusiasts have welcomed and spurred the change. What may have seemed to be a ‘temporary fad’ may be here to stay.

cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

