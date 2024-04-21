April 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Child arrested for threatening tourists with knife

By Staff Reporter01
criminal with knife
File photo

A 16-year-old child was arrested in Larnaca on Saturday after allegedly threatening two tourists with a knife and using xenophobic language against them.

A report was filed by the tourists, who had travelled together to Cyprus, that four youths had approached them at around 3.30pm, one of whom was carrying a knife.

They said the child carrying the knife had used threatening language “in relation to their nationality”.

Following an investigation, police arrested the child shortly after 10pm.

staff reporter

