April 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Couple arrested for robbing kiosk

By Tom Cleaver00
police car at night
File photo

A man and a woman, aged 31 and 25 years old, were arrested on Saturday after having allegedly robbed a kiosk near Morphou.

The robbery had taken place at around 5pm, with the pair entering the kiosk together and the woman taking cash out of the till while the sole worker on duty was busy elsewhere inside the kiosk.

The police were called, and the pair were arrested at around 8pm after a car matching the description was found driving nearby.

Police pulled the car over and found the woman driving it.

In a subsequent search of the car, police found a necklace, a new box of earphones, and a wood mounting block for which the woman “could not give a satisfactory explanation.”

A total of a gram and a half of cannabis, separated in three nylon bags, was also found.

Police then searched the woman’s house, where they found the 31-year-old man. After verifying his details, they discovered that he was also wanted by police in connection with the theft of a ceramic cutting machine from someone’s back garden in the village of Xyliatos.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.

image
Tom joined the Mail in 2023. An award-winning journalist, he speaks four languages fluently, watches his local football team home and away, and is an avid traveller.

