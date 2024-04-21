April 21, 2024

Kombos in Luxembourg to meet EU and Gulf counterparts

By Tom Cleaver06
Kombos, foreign minister, foreign ministry
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos travelled to Luxembourg on Friday to meet with counterparts from the European Union and Gulf states.

On his agenda is the European Union’s foreign affairs council, which will meet on Monday to discuss developments in the Middle East and in Sudan, while a joint meeting of EU foreign and defence ministers will also be held to discuss the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In addition, Kombos will attend a meeting of the EU-Gulf cooperation council regarding regional security and cooperation.

The meeting will be attended by the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs Josep Borrell, as well as EU special representative for the Persian Gulf Luigi di Maio, and foreign ministers of EU member states and Gulf states.

