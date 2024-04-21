April 21, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Mythology, folklore and politics go on show

By Eleni Philippou00
margaret paraskoss
The work of three generations of artists is the focus of an ongoing exhibition at Minthis Resort called Origins

A new exhibition at Minthis Resort in Paphos welcomes the work of three generations of artists, highlighting the creations of Stass Paraskos, Margaret Paraskos and Emilio Koutsoftides. Origins opened earlier this week featuring paintings which depict soul landscapes, drawing inspiration from mythology, folklore and modern politics.

The exhibition explores the close relationship that exists between the natural environment and people, fusing ancient customs with the pressing needs of the modern era and encouraging visitors to reflect on the meaning of life and the ageless stories that define the modern world.

stass paraskosOne of the pioneers of modern art, Stass Paraskos is well known for his vivid and audacious depictions of the intricacies of life. Cyprus-born Paraskos’ art references historical mythology, folklore and political discourse. His canvases allow spectators to immerse themselves in the vast fabric of human emotions and experiences by acting as portals to both familiar and bizarre worlds.

Margaret Paraskos, carrying on her father’s legacy, contributes her distinct viewpoint to the dialogue. Inspired by her Cypriot background, Margaret’s artwork embodies resilience and cultural identity. Her compositions, which explore the fine line between tradition and contemporary, have a subtle yet profound intensity.

The latest addition to this creative family, Koutsoftides adds new vitality and perspective to the exhibition. Koutsoftides was born and raised in a creative environment and his artwork is influenced by his abiding respect for the natural world and its enigmas. His research into the fundamental processes that form our reality is reflected in his sculptures and installations.

The art exhibition is a natural extension of Minthis Resort’s efforts to promote a contemporary yet genuine Cypriot way of life. The spirit of Cyprus is profoundly reflected in the artistic expression of Paraskos, Paraskos and Koutsoftides, the resort said. Along with Minthis’ commitment to protecting and promoting the island’s cultural legacy, these artists weave a vibrant tapestry via their creations that capture the many facets of Cypriot culture.

Pafilia, the developer behind Minthis, has opened Plateia, a social square, where the art gallery is based, with the intention of creating an atmosphere that appeals to all and offers an authentic yet modern Cypriot lifestyle. From inspired Mediterranean restaurant menus serving local home-grown ingredients to herb-infused botanical cocktails, showcasing local and celebrated artists was a natural progression that adds a new dimension not only to the resort but also to Cyprus.

 

Origins

Art exhibition by Stass Paraskos, Margaret Paraskos, and Emilio Koutsoftides. Minthis Resort, Paphos. Tel: 26-842000


eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

