Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Paphos man arrested for being drunk and disorderly

By Staff Reporter00
File photo

A 53-year-old man from the Paphos village of Latchi was arrested on Sunday, accused of being drunk and disorderly.

Police were called shortly after midnight by patrons of a business in the village, complaining that the man was heavily intoxicated and disturbing them.

The man initially resisted arrest when the police arrived, but eventually he was arrested for disturbing the peace, public drunkenness, and the later crime of resisting arrest.

