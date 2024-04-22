April 22, 2024

Bronze church bell stolen in Chlorakas

File photo: CNA

Thieves stole a bronze bell from a church in Chlorakas, police said on Monday.

According to police, a member of the church committee of Chlorakas reported on Sunday that the bell had been stolen from the chapel of Ayios Nikolaos in the Paphos village.

The theft from the belfry took place either on Friday night or on Saturday night, police said, according to the complainants.

The value of the bell is estimated at €3,500. The church is located  next to the community stadium.

Investigations into the theft are being carried out by Paphos police.

