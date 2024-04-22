April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Deputy migration minister to be appointed ‘immediately’

By Andria Kades00
christodoulides
President Nikos Christodoulides

A deputy minister for migration will be appointed “immediately” President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Monday.

And while not going into specifics, Christodoulides told reporters that during the latest EU Council session he formally requested a discussion to redesignate parts of Syria safe.

The president said certain EU member states support the idea but did not specify which ones.

On May 2, Christodoulides will travel to Lebanon with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

“This was an initiative from Cyprus,” he underlined.

“The matter concerns us greatly.”

Cyprus has upped its ante over migration, arguing the country can no longer tolerate more arrivals. Christodoulides announced that all new arrivals from Syria will have their asylum applications suspended and will be taken to camps and will not be allowed to work.

The government will supply them with food, with the ultimate aim being to deter any future arrivals to the country.

The policy has been slammed by legal experts who raised concerns that Elam took credit for Christodoulides’ proposals, questioning why the two were on the same page.

Parliament approved the creation of a migration and asylum deputy ministry in February, which Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou described as a milestone.

Having all the services operate under the same department will have “substantive and practical” benefits, he said.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Cypriots being squeezed out of the property market

CM Guest Columnist

Digital dragons bring Cyprus to life (video)

Jean Christou

Daily News Briefing

Melissa Hekkers

Ships fined for causing pollution

Jean Christou

Nalin helps eight-man Sri Lankans to victory

Staff Reporter

Cypriot grannies back fast food item

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign