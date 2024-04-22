April 22, 2024

Dust expected amid rising temperatures

By Staff Reporter02
File photo

Dust in the atmosphere is expected on Monday and due to increase by Tuesday amid rising temperatures, the met office said.

Temperature will rise to around 29C inland on Monday, around 25C along the coast and 22C in the mountains.

Monday night they will fall to 16C inland and along the coast, and 12C in the mountains.

Tuesday looks to be slightly warmer before temperatures are set to rise again to significantly above the seasonal average on Wednesday and Thursday, possibly reaching 36C,  the met office said.

