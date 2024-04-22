April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Paphos wines, melodies and cellos

By Eleni Philippou00
maksym kaharlytskyi 3ujt73tr4hi unsplash

Three upcoming events have a lot to offer Cyprus’ culture lovers. Get ready to taste local wines from the Paphos region, explore Larnaca and Cypriot musicians in a secret location and witness 11 cellos come together on stage in a live performance.

This Wednesday, 7 Kleidia in Nicosia shines the spotlight once again on Cypriot wine production by featuring ten labels from Paphos wineries. White, orange, sparkling, rosé and red wines will be on offer, setting up the perfect opportunity to taste the flavours of the island.

On Friday, the Follow the Music project by the Larnaka2030 team will present its third event – a secret concert at a hidden Larnaca location. This time, Dona Amirotou and her marimba will present contemporary and classical music jukebox-style while Katie Miltiadous & Band brings pop-soul sounds. The music will take place at a secret spot in Larnaca, revealed only to those who register and follow the clues.

Next week, a unique concert will be presented for the first time in Cyprus with an ensemble of 11 cellists and a double-bassist on stage with percussions. The 11 Cellos Ektos Programatos performances will also feature Cypriot singer Anna Chrysanthou performing songs from the Greek music scene. The concert will first be presented in Limassol at Kiklos Musiki Skini on Monday and then in Nicosia at DownTown Live on the following evening. What is special about the performance is that the music has been orchestrated for the cello and besides Greek songs, the repertoire will feature a selection of foreign songs and some of Anna’s originals from her first album.

 

Paphos Wine Tasting

Event featuring 10 Paphos wine labels. April 24. 7 Kleidia, Larnaca. 5pm-11pm. Tel: 22-103857

Follow the Music

Secret concert with Dona Amirotou and Katie Miltiadous & Band. April 26. Larnaca city. 8pm. €10 with a drink. https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/larnaka2030-follow-the-musicv3

11 Cellos Ektos Programatos

Concert with an ensemble of 11 cellos, a double-bassist and percussions. Anna Chrysanthou on vocals. April 29. Kiklos Musiki Skini, Limassol. 9.30pm. April 30. DownTown Live, Nicosia. 9pm. €15. Tel: 25-107230 (Limassol). www.downtownlive.eu/

eleni antoniou
Eleni is the Cyprus Mail’s What’s On writer who produces features on culture, art and experiences. She lived in four countries by age 21, speaks three languages and likes to have too many hobbies to count.

