April 22, 2024

Cyprus Mail
RussiaUkraine

Russia says West is teetering on brink of conflict between nuclear powers

By Reuters News Service00
ukrainian serviceman prepares a howitzer to fire towards russian troops in donetsk region
A serviceman of the 1148th separate artillery brigade of Air Assault Troops of in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 20, 2024. Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Serhii Nuzhnenko via REUTERS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that the support of the United States, Britain and France for Ukraine was stoking serious strategic risks that had raised the risk of a direct confrontation between the world’s biggest nuclear powers.

Lavrov said the United States and NATO were obsessed with the idea of inflicting “strategic defeat” on Russia and there were risks in such confrontation that could lead to an increased level of nuclear danger.

“The Westerners are teetering dangerously on the brink of a direct military clash between nuclear powers, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences,” Lavrov said.

The United States and its allies say they are helping Ukraine to defend itself against Russian aggression and that it is Russia that is aggravating East-West tensions, including by issuing repeated warnings about the danger of a nuclear conflict.

Lavrov said: “Of particular concern is the fact that it is the ‘troika’ of Western nuclear states that are among the key sponsors of the criminal Kyiv regime, the main initiators of various provocative steps. We see serious strategic risks in this, leading to an increase in the level of nuclear danger.”

The three Western countries with nuclear weapons are the United States, Britain and France.

