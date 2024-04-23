April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
Company News

‘Mediterranean Consultancy of the Year’ win for Action Global

By Press Release04
Action Global Communications Named Mediterranean Consultancy of the Year at 2024 EMEA SABRE Awards

Action Global Communications was recognised as the “Mediterranean Consultancy of the Year” at the esteemed 2024 EMEA SABRE Awards, presented by Provoke Media. The prestigious accolade marks a significant milestone in Action’s illustrious journey, spanning over half a century of dedication, innovation and commitment to fostering meaningful connections.

“‘The Mediterranean Consultancy of the Year’ accolade holds special significance for us, as it marks a momentous milestone in our journey. A journey that spans over half a century of dedication, innovation, and commitment to fostering meaningful connections,” commented Action Global Communications CEO Chris Christodoulou. He also highlighted that the prestigious recognition had come exactly a decade after Action’s late founder, Tony Christodoulou, had accepted the same honour.

“Receiving this award is a testament to the dedication and talent of our team members, as well as our steadfast commitment to excellence and making a positive impact in the world of communications,” added CEO Christodoulou.

The EMEA Consultancies of the Year accolades represent unrivalled independent analysis of the region’s best communications firms, with final winners selected from over 200 submissions from across the EMEA.

In the final assessment, Action earned acclaim in various areas: from its long-standing legacy and demonstrated ability to deliver impactful campaigns built on local insights, to its commitment to developing and promoting women to leadership roles. Additionally, the agency’s inaugural “Media Navigator by Action” multi-market research, which explored media consumption trends and public perception dynamics across seven diverse countries, also received a special mention.

Action Global Communications Named Mediterranean Consultancy of the Year at 2024 EMEA SABRE Awards

In addition to this prestigious honour, Action UAE’s multi-award-winning Got.Got.Need. initiative, a FIFA World Cup-themed internal campaign, also received an in2SABRE award in the “PR Agency Employee Program” category, adding yet another accolade to Action’s illustrious collection.

About Action Global Communications

Founded in 1971, Action Global Communications specialises in developing and implementing purpose-led, impact-driven integrated communications and marketing strategies, which deliver measurable results and catalyse brand growth.

As an independent full-service marketing communications agency, with wholly-owned offices across Eastern Europe, the Eastern Mediterranean, Central Asia & CIS and MENA , as well as a network of affiliate partners around the world, Action combines local expertise with global capabilities to empower brands to create meaningful connections.

With hubs in Cyprus, Dubai and Almaty, Action is well-established to service clients of varied industries across borders, languages, cultures and channels.

Providing specialised services catering to the unique needs and preferences of specific industries and client segments, the Action network includes four sub-brands, namely Action 360ˣ, Action Studios, Action Public Sector and Action Travel.

Ultimately, drawing on the expertise of over 150 comms and marketing professionals, Action continues to shape tomorrow’s marketing communications landscape, today.

actionprgroup.com

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Mega Deals: unique offers in all Foody Market categories

Press Release

HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco visits Epic Cyprus HQ

Press Release

BoCCF podcast episode on South Mathiatis-Strongylou Mine

Press Release

Lidl Food Academy to host Open Day ahead of Easter

Press Release

i-Fitness Day returns for 11th year in support of Telethon

Press Release

Korantina Homes honoured at Luxury Lifestyle Awards

Press Release
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign