April 23, 2024

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Attempted murder in Nicosia, man shot three times in broad daylight

By Andria Kades0272
police murder
File photo

A man was shot while driving his motorbike in Nicosia’s Lakatamia area on Tuesday.

He was driving after a visit at the central prisons and was shot at three times by another person on a motorbike.

The injured man is reportedly ‘well known’ to police. He was transferred to the hospital, while police has closed off the road between the Anthoupolis roundabout until the Anthoupoli Palaichoriou street.

Officers have scrambled to the scene amid ongoing investigations.

More later

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
cropped andria kades.jpg
Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

Related Posts

Paphos Red Cross to help 410 families for Easter

Staff Reporter

Temperatures to hit 37C this week

Staff Reporter

Total number of voters in June’s elections announced

Jonathan Shkurko

Corruption and racism – US reports human rights concerns in Cyprus

Andria Kades

Minister threatens legal action over Larnaca port delays

Jonathan Shkurko

President calls National Council meeting

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign